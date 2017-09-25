 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan's EX-GIRLFRIEND, Somy Ali COMMENTS On Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan's Viral Pictures!

Mahira Khan - Ranbir Kapoor SMOKING photos LEAKED by THIS person! | FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan's viral pictures have taken the Internet by storm and the duo has become the talk of the town owing to their bonding. Things turned worse, when Twitterati began shaming Mahira for smoking cigarettes with Ranbir, while they were totally cool with Ranbir, doing the same thing.

Many celebs including Ali Zafar and Parineeti Chopra came in support of Mahira Khan. The latest, who has joined the bandwagon is Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali. Here's what she has to say..

'Why Is This Such A Big Deal?' "She (Mahira) is smoking a cigarette, why is this such a big deal? She looks sexy and beautiful in that dress and there's nothing wrong with that," said Salman's ex-gf, Somy Ali. We Agree With Her! "I agree smoking is bad for you, but does it deserve ignorant nasty comments? Not at all. Mahira is old enough to know what she is doing; it's her prerogative. And haters are going to hate no matter what," added Ali. Somi Thrashes The Haters, While Supporting Mahira "She is very pretty and successful and that comes with a price, of course. But in the bigger scheme of things, this is quite petty and only the petty-minded would troll her. These comments are absurd and the epitome of ignorance, and those commenting seem to still be in the Stone Age,'' she adds. Meanwhile, Also Read Ranbir's Reply To The Haters While talking to NDTV, he said, "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is." Please Stop The Negativity: Ranbir "It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love," the actor told NDTV. Ranbir's Sassy Reply To His Haters In a final message to the trolls, he added, "PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health." Here's How Ali Zafar Supported Mahira Ali Zafar posted on Instagram, "Every woman has the right to make her own choices in life as as long (as she's not hurting anyone else) just like we men do. How we react defines our own character. Choose wisely for we shall be judged.''

Don't you agree with Somy, Ranbir & Ali that judging a woman for smoking, just because she's a 'woman', is not only unfair but also downright disgusting?