 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra & Sonakshi Sinha Visit Gauri Khan's Store!

Just a few weeks ago, the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt visited Gauri Khan's new store in Mumbai and was mesmerised by the sheer beauty and also said that she wants Gauri herself to design the interiors of her new home.The latest celebrities to visit Gauri Khan's store are Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.
The duo adored the amazing art pieces of Gauri Khan and appreciated her talents and effort. Gauri Khan has carved a place for herself in the creative industry of interior designs and has time and again astonished everyone with her artwork.
Sonakshi Sinha Tweet
"Qaid mein bulbul, spent a fun afternoon at @gaurikhan's beautiful store @gaurikhandesigns! So well done Gauri... all the best."
Sidharth Malhotra Tweet
"What an amazing store! Thanks for showing us around @gaurikhan @gaurikhandesigns".
Who's Who Of Town!
Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Nita Ambani, Varun Dhawan, Sussane Roshan and several others have visited the store as well. Gauri Khan has also designed the interiors of Ranbir Kapoor's new house.