 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra & Sonakshi Sinha Visit Gauri Khan's Store!

Just a few weeks ago, the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt visited Gauri Khan's new store in Mumbai and was mesmerised by the sheer beauty and also said that she wants Gauri herself to design the interiors of her new home.The latest celebrities to visit Gauri Khan's store are Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.

The duo adored the amazing art pieces of Gauri Khan and appreciated her talents and effort. Gauri Khan has carved a place for herself in the creative industry of interior designs and has time and again astonished everyone with her artwork.