Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan To Follow Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone's Footsteps!

    Remember, how the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, walking together the ramp for Mijwan 2018, took the Internet by storm? And when it finally happened, everyone was dying to have a look at their pictures. There was a time, when Ranbir and Deepika were lovebirds but their relationship hit a rough patch and they ended up parting their ways. But the duo never refused to come together as the professionals. And now, yet another ex-lovers, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to follow their footsteps.

    This morning, ace designer Manish Malhotra confirmed the news that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be showstoppers for his next show that will take place on August 1, 2018.

    He posted on his Instagram account, "The very beautiful and stunning @katrinakaif #favourite always #Muse to the #IndoPersian #collection #FashionShow #1 st August #manishmalhotralabel #jwmarriott @jwmarriottjuhu #sunilsethidesignalliance @mmalhotraworld #HauteCouture 2018/19."

    While confirming about Salman Khan, Manish wrote, "#theoneandonly #extraordinary #SuperStar himself @beingsalmankhan #Muse #ShowStopper #FashiomShow #Couture 2018/19 #IndoPersian #collection #Show #1stAugust #jwmarriott @jwmarriottjuhu #sunilsethidesignalliance #manishmalhotralabel @mmalhotraworld #celebrating 13 years of #manishmalhotralabel #HauteCouture 2018/19."

    Are you looking forward to see Salman & Katrina turning showstoppers for Manish Malhotra on August 1, 2018? Let us know in the comments section below.

    On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Bharat. Whereas, Katrina will be next seen in Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan and Shahrukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Zero.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 11:09 [IST]
