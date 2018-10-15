 »   »   »  Kriti Sanon On The Misuse Of #MeToo: Says One Fake Account Can Malign Someone's Name And Career

Kriti On The Misuse Of #MeToo

Kriti, however, questioned the anonymity of some of the alleged victims, saying just one fake account can malign someone's name and career.

"What happens when a #MeToo story of an 'anonymous' girl comes out against someone? Do we simply believe it without knowing who the girl is or if she even exists? How does one inspect such an incident in order to come to any conclusion? Is it fair to consider the accuse 'guilty' when the #MeToo story does not come with the victim's name?"

'There Has To Be Legal Repercussion'

"Should the media carry such stories? It takes just one story to spoil someone's name and career. It is important that we handle the movement responsibly and find a lawful way. Ultimately there has to be a legal repercussion of #MeToo for it to be enduringly effective."

Follow The Legal Route While Sharing Their Stories.

"I urge all the women/men who want to share their #MeToo stories to either come out in the open with their names and faces or file an FIR or a legal case (while asking for your identity to not be given to media or public) so that the case can be at least inspected and the #MeToo movement does not get misused or diluted," she said.

Kriti Will Be Next Seen In Housefull 4

Kriti's statement comes days after the director of her upcoming film Housefull 4, Sajid Khan, stepped down from his duties after he was accused of sexually harassing three female actors and a journalist. Filmmaker Farhad Samji has taken over the project as the director.