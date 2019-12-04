Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali Duo's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Start Rolling Soon!

Alia Bhatt, the talented actress is all set to join hands with senior filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia and Bhansali are joining hands for the project which has been titled as Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per the latest reports, the highly-anticipated movie, which is said to be a period drama, will start rolling soon.

In a recent interview given to a popular daily, lead actress Alia Bhatt confirmed that she is currently preparing for Gangubai Kathiawadi and the project will go on floors in a couple of days. The Kalank actress is essaying the titular role in the movie, which is based on a real-life character.

Vijay Raaz, the popular actor has been roped in to play a key role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. If the reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn will make a special appearance in the movie. The team is yet to reveal the male lead and the rest of the star cast of the project.

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt is learning a new dialect for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features her in the role of a sex worker who later emerges as a notorious lady don. However, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to create a different interpretation of the real-life story, and the movie is expected to be a never-seen-before experience for the audiences.

Alia Bhatt is all set to welcome 2020 with some highly promising projects in her kitty, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and the comeback project of her father, the renowned director Mahesh Bhatt which has been titled as Sadak 2. In the recent interview, Alia has revealed that she will join the SS Rajamouli project RRR by the beginning of 2020.

