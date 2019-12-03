Amitabh Bachchan Says 'It’s An Honour' To Have Worked With Usha Jadhav, Winner Of Best Actor At IFFI

Amitabh Bachchan is without doubt a legendary actor that all other actors desire to work with at some point in their careers. Many Bollywood celebrities who have worked with Amitabh Bachchan have spoken highly of the humble yet awe imposing co-star that he is. His latest congratulatory tweet to his former co-star Usha Jadhav for having won the Best Actor Award at IFFI 2019 displays those very qualities of Big B.

Usha Jadhav took home the Best Actor Award at the recently concluded 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa. She won the award for her role in the Marathi film 'Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005'. Amitabh Bachchan, who had worked with Usha in Bhoothnath Returns, took to his Twitter to laud her accomplishment, sharing pictures of her being felicitated.

Amitabh wrote, "T 3566 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !!, Usha Jadhav for winning Best Actor Award at the IFFI, just concluded in GOA .. @ushajadhav Proud of you .. and an honour to have worked with you in Bhootnath Returns. A proud moment for her parents .. Parents be the blessings eternal," (sic).

T 3566 - CONGRATULATIOINS .. !! 👏, Usha Jadhav for winning Best Actor Award at the IFFI , just concluded in GOA .. @ushajadhav

Proud of you .. and an honour to have worked with you in Bhootnath Returns !

.. a proud moment for her parents .. parents be the blessings eternal .. pic.twitter.com/CfG0eHdJtt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 30, 2019

Usha Jadhav is a Hindi and Marathi actress, who has been honoured and recognized as an actress to look out for, in her career of twelve years. In 2012, Usha won the National Film Award for Best Actress, for her role in the Marathi film Dhag.

The 50th IFFI in Goa was a fantastic success. It showcased over 200 films from 76 countries, several interesting panel discussions, honoured cinema artists from across the world, and was attended by the who's who of film communities as well as budding film enthusiasts.

