Ayesha Shroff Wishes Tiger Shroff’s Grandmothers Got To See How He Turned Out; Shares Adorable Pic

Tiger Shroff is one of the most sought after young actors in the Hindi film industry today, and no one is more proud of him than his doting mother. Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of Tiger, with her and his grandmother. The caption that went with the photo is making all his fans go 'aww'!

Ayesha posted the picture of Tiger, who looks like he might be two or three years old, smiling an adorable, toothless smile. Ayesha looks radiant in a white top paired with jeans, holding Tiger. His grandmother is also in the picture, looking elegant. Ayesha captioned the picture, "I wish Tigers grandmoms were alive today to see how the little baby they loved SO MUCH has turned out❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu" (sic).

Tiger's last film, War, became his biggest film of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action flick starred Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor alongside Tiger. Tiger is celebrating the huge success of the movie, and also the fact that he got to work with his idle, Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger has been shooting for his next film Baaghi 3 in Serbia since November. From his Instagram, we know that a scene in the movie will pay tribute to Keanu Reeves' trademark stunt from The Matrix. Tiger had shared a video of him practicing the action sequence.

ALSO READ: Exclusive Interview! Tiger Shroff: To Work With Hrithik Roshan Was Always On My Bucket List

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's Dangerous Bike Crash: These Inside Details Are A MUST-READ!