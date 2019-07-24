Shahid Kapoor: People Started Saying If You Like Kabir Singh, You Are A Bad Person

Shahid Kapoor bared his heart while speaking to an entertainment portal over the Kabir Singh row. Kabir Singh is one of the most-discussed films of the year. On one side, it set the box office on fire, while on the other, it left many questioning the lead character of the film and slammed Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for glorifying toxic masculinity. It's been one month since the film hit theatres but the debate over the movie is still ongoing on social media platforms.

When Shahid Kapoor Felt DISRESPECTED As An Actor!

When Shahid was asked how did he feel when Kabir Singh got slammed left, right and center, he said, "I thought why are people being so aggressive. I saw the picture Sanju, I loved the film. He tells a random interviewer that he slept with 310 girls and do not remember the rest. Actors have to be brave to choose character, to be loved for the stardom and hated for the character."

"You can walk out saying you hated the guy I would be happy. I don't have a problem with people saying I don't like the film. But people started saying if you like this film, you are not a good person. How can you say that? It (the film) got attacked by certain people and was loved by junta on the other hand."

Will the Kabir Singh fiasco make Shahid Kapoor conscious of his future decisions over choosing scripts? Shahid says, "Not at all. If I had any doubts, I am liberated. An actor has a relationship with the audience, that's it. Honestly."

Shahid also reacted to the allegations of misogyny associated with the film and said, "Kabir Singh is the guy who the film is about and he is the guy who's the problem - the protagonist and antagonist of the movie. How does he have a problem towards women? I felt he was behaving badly with everyone."

What're your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor's take on the Kabir Singh row? Do let us know in the comments section below.