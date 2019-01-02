 »   »   »  Taanaji: Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look As Marathi Warrior Tanaji Malusare Will Leave You Impressed!

Ajay Devgn’s first look from Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior get revealed | FilmiBeat

Get ready to witness history come alive on screen in 2019. You have Kangana Ranaut playing Rani Laxmibai, Arjun Kapoor's Panipat based on the third battle of Panipat and then there's Ajay Devgn playing the role of the celebrated Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare in Om Raut's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The director shared the first look of the film on New Year with a caption that read, "Happy New Year!!! Har Har Mahadev!!! @ajaydevgn @TanhajiFilm."

The still features Ajay and his troop of men jumping and descending through in the mountains with the help of thick ropes. The actor dressed in a white dhoti, kammarbandh, armour, pagdi (head gear) has his face half-covered and sports intense look in his eyes.

Taanaji has Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha leader Subedar Taanaji Malusare who reconquered the fortress of Kondana in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 with the help of his pet monitor lizard.

The film has Saif Ali Khan playing an anti-hero. Speaking about his role, Saif had earlier said, "My character is an anti-hero. As the director says, he happens to be on the wrong side. Filming this historical has been a fascinating experience. I get to don some amazing costumes and do sword-fighting sequences within the comforts of an air-conditioned floor in Film City.

It was opposite to what I had experienced while shooting for Navdeep Singh's Hunter. The revenge saga has heavy action scenes, but I haven't got over it yet. I'm still shaking in the night like a war veteran who comes home, shell-shocked slightly."

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the theatrical screens on 22nd November, 2019.

