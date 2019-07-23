When Akshay Kumar Was Criticized By Everyone: He Is An Action Hero And Nothing Else

Akshay Says He Used To Get Criticized For Doing Similar Kind Of Films

"All these things have been taught to me by my own experience. I've learned that if I do different genres, I won't be tagged. When I used to do a lot of action, everyone said, ‘He is an action hero and nothing else'."

Akshay Kumar Further Added..

"So, I tried comedy, and then everyone was talking about just that. Then I decided I've to do different kinds of films. So, I am thankful to people, and the media, for criticising me to that point and bringing out the best in me."

Why Akshay Kumar Never Accepted Hollywood Offers?

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar reveals that even though he has been offered Hollywood films, he never accepted any offer because none of the projects enthused him enough.

He further added, "I'm very happy doing films here [in Bollywood]. If something very good and effective comes that lets me show my talent in a better way, I would love to do it."

Akshay On Twinkle Khanna

Akshay also spoke about his wife Twinkle Khanna's role in his shining career and said, "Yes, my wife has been a very big help in my career. It's not that I have to discuss every script with her before I give it my nod, but she talks to me and I remember [those] things. She told me once, ‘Koi zor zabardasti nahi hai, jo achha lage karo'."

Akshay will be next seen in Mission Mangal. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.