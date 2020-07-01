    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals She Was Anxious And Swimming In Tears During Lockdown

      The lockdown to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus has been an unprecedented situation and therefore many have found it a stressful period. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who says she is generally an optimistic person, reveals that she was anxious and swimming in tears during the lockdown. However, she battled through it and used the lockdown period to do things she didn't have the time to, before.

      Aditi Reveals She Was Swimming In Tears During Lockdown

      In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aditi said, "I was anxious and swimming in tears. I missed being on the sets and was feeling frustrated that I couldn't help people the way I wanted to." Explaining that she is generally an optimistic person, she said, "Put a tub of muck in front of me and I will find something beautiful in it. So, I called my near and dear ones who were equally stressed, and helping them out helped me feel better."

      She continued, "In the last eight-nine years, I haven't been able to give too much time to dance and music. I used to practice Kalari, but then, I stopped. The break gave me time to reconnect with my creative side. I was trying to get fluent in Telugu, my mother tongue. But since I am doing a Tamil film, I started getting confused and had to put that on the back-burner."

      In Bollywood, Aditi was last seen in the epic period drama, Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and starring Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead. She has lately been busy working on films in the South.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
