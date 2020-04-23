Alia Bhatt Turns Poet For Earth Day 2020 In Recent Post, Pledges To Take Care Of The Planet

Bollywood celebs celebrated Earth Day 2020, with meaningful posts, reminding fans to appreciate nature, even in the middle of a pandemic. Alia Bhatt, however, had a special and creative tribute for mother Earth.

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a poem penned by her on Earth Day. Alia also performed the poem in an adorable video, in which she talked about everything she is grateful for and also pledged to always take care of the planet. Alia is known to be an environmentalist, as she often comes out in support of animal rights and environmental conservation.

In the post, she said, "Today and every day I am grateful for the sunrise and sunset. For the forests full of trees, to the animals, the birds. The lake river and seas," she said in the video. Concluding her poem, she said, "Today and every day, I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer. I promise to value our home by doing better. I choose to celebrate earth day, Today, and every single day!"

Alia's caption for the post was just as adorable as she wrote, "My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay,". Other than Alia, Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan also had channelled their creativity, while one made a detailed artwork, the latter penned a Shayari.

With regard to work, Alia has several projects in her kitty including, Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film will bring her together with beau Ranbir Kapoor on screen for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and more. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback, Sadak 2 with sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

