    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Alia Bhatt Turns Poet For Earth Day 2020 In Recent Post, Pledges To Take Care Of The Planet

      By
      |

      Bollywood celebs celebrated Earth Day 2020, with meaningful posts, reminding fans to appreciate nature, even in the middle of a pandemic. Alia Bhatt, however, had a special and creative tribute for mother Earth.

      Alia Bhatt Turns Poet For Earth Day 2020 In Recent IG Post

      On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a poem penned by her on Earth Day. Alia also performed the poem in an adorable video, in which she talked about everything she is grateful for and also pledged to always take care of the planet. Alia is known to be an environmentalist, as she often comes out in support of animal rights and environmental conservation.

      In the post, she said, "Today and every day I am grateful for the sunrise and sunset. For the forests full of trees, to the animals, the birds. The lake river and seas," she said in the video. Concluding her poem, she said, "Today and every day, I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer. I promise to value our home by doing better. I choose to celebrate earth day, Today, and every single day!"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

      Alia's caption for the post was just as adorable as she wrote, "My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay,". Other than Alia, Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan also had channelled their creativity, while one made a detailed artwork, the latter penned a Shayari.

      With regard to work, Alia has several projects in her kitty including, Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film will bring her together with beau Ranbir Kapoor on screen for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and more. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback, Sadak 2 with sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

      Watch Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Bonds With Alia Bhatt, And Dances With Shy Saif At Sonam's Wedding

      Alia Bhatt Encourages Rishi Kapoor Taking Virtual Yoga Lessons During Quarantine

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X