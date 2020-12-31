Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya To End 2020 On Musical Note

Many Bollywood celebrities have been jetting off to spend the New Year's Eve with family and loved ones to picturesque locations. However, the Bachchan family will be ringing in the New Years on a musical note while working on a new project. Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media accounts and shared glimpses of son Abhishek, Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya in a recording studio with him.

The family members were having fun in a recording studio while making new music one day before New Year's Eve. Sharing a tweet Big B wrote, "T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family .."

The picture showed the whole family in the studio as Aaradhya took to the mic. Aishwarya can be seen taking a picture of her daughter, while Abhishek took a mirror selfie of the room, take a look:

T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !

Better off making music with the family .. pic.twitter.com/6Tt9uVufbp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2020

Soon after, Big B also took to Instagram and shared another photo with granddaughter Aaradhya. The duo can be seen standing in front of the recording mic and working on the hush-hush project. The two were all smiles as they looked at the camera while working together for the first time.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor captioned the post as, "...when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the studio and make music." While in the studio, all four can be seen wearing masks.

Check out the post,

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a number of films in 2021, including Brahmastra, Jhund, Chehre, Mayday and Prabhas' untitled film.

ALSO READ: Netizens Troll Amitabh Bachchan For Newest Tweet Correction, Actor Says 'Numbers Have Gone Wrong Again'

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Celebrate India's Victory Over Australia