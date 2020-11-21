    For Quick Alerts
      Ananya Panday's Fighter Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda Is All Praise For Her; 'She's A Really Sweet Girl'

      Ananya Panday will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film Fighter. The actress has been collaborating with the best of directors and actors in B-town.

      In a recent interview with a leading entertainment website, Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts on Ananya Panday's performance in the film so far. He was quoted as saying, "She's one sweetheart, a really sweet girl. It will be fun for the Telugu people and South India people to see her here as well. She's done great, we're done with 50% of the film and she has done an incredibly good job. I'm sure it'll do great things for her."

      Ananya is just 4 films old in the film industry and has already bagged a chance to do a film with the well renowned Vijay Deverakonda. This shows that Ananya's growth with each film has been phenomenal. Extremely intrigued by films right from her childhood, she made her dream a reality by being a part of the cinema industry.

      Her recent film Khaali Peeli was loved and adored by the audience. Donning a new avatar as a proper Bambaiya girl, she ruled over the hearts of millions even today. Her upcoming films are nothing but a stellar line-up. Working with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra's untitled next and Pan-India film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

      We are excited to see her perform and slay on screen yet again and we think you should be too!

      Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
