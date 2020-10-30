Another Court Orders Probe Against Kangana & Rangoli For Hateful Comments On Social Media

According to a report by PTI, on Thursday, a Mumbai court asked the police to investigate the complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. The complaint filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh accused the sisters of allegedly posting 'hateful and derogatory' statements against the Muslim Community on social media.

The Andheri's Metropolitan magistrate Bhagawat T Zirape, has ordered Section 202 CrPC inquiry against Kangana and Rangoli. The court has also asked the concerned police station to submit the inquiry report by December 5.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh first approached the court and claimed that no action was taken by Amboli police, where he had lodged the complaint against the sisters. Ali Kaashif in the complaint said, "Rangoli and Kangana are highly influential, powerful, famous persons with millions of followers and admirers worldwide, need not mention their subsisting top-notch political contacts."

The complaint further stated, "Both the accused are together known for raising unnecessary controversies every now and then - be it allegations against actor Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi or even against the big media groups including the respectful journalist and also many other hard-working people from the Bollywood industry."

The Complaint Against Kangana & Rangoli States "Accused have now stooped cheap low and have indulged in unlawful illegal and criminal acts willingly by maliciously spreading and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in the country by the way of mysteriously and spitefully posting frivolous, derogatory and defamatory posts with the intent to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious feelings," (sic) it concluded. Rangoli's Twitter Account Was Suspended In April It talks about Chandel's hate speech on Twitter in April that got her account suspended, after which Kangana had also shared a video supporting her sister. She called a sect of that community as "terrorists", added the complaint. The Metropolitan magistrate said that the evidence against the accused was electronic in nature and police inquiry was necessary for proceeding against the accused. Bandra Court Also Ordered To File An FIR Against The Sisters Recently, the Bandra Court had also ordered to file an FIR against Ranaut and her sister and investigate a complaint filed by a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, who accused them of promoting enmity between communities through their remarks. The Bandra police had also sent summons to the sisters, but they replied through their advocate Rizwan Siddiquee asking for more time to appear before the Mumbai police, since they are busy with the marriage of their brother and would not be able to come down from Himachal Pradesh.

