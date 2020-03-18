Coronavirus Relief: FWICE To Organize Distribution Of Essential Commodities For Needy Members

The Hindi film industry has been taking enormous measures to see to it that they help in minimizing the spread of the COVID - 19 and also support people in any way that they can. Recently the Producers Guild of India along with a bunch of filmmakers announced that they will be forming a relief fund for daily wage workers in the industry who will suffer from the shutdown of all operations.

Now, even the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has stated that they will be providing essential commodities every day to the needy members of its affiliates.

A statement released by FWICE read, "FWICE is organising the distribution of ration and basic materials of daily needs to the needy members of all it's affiliates. This distribution will go on for whole one week beginning from Sunday 22nd March,2020."

It continued, "We are thankful to Frames Production Company Pvt. Ltd for their generous sponsorship. We also appeal to all the Producers, technicians and other film and television personalities to come forward and lend a hand in our fight against Corona."

"The distribution will happen in Filmistan Studios, Sunday 22nd March onwards. from 11am to 5pm. Let's come together to keep the industry safe and Corona free," it signed off.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a serious impact on all businesses in the country, the film industry included. With cinema halls shut and productions having come to a halt, Bollywood is coping with significant financial loses, and it is the daily wage workers who are being hit the worst.

ALSO READ: What A Kind Gesture! Filmmakers Plan Fund For The Daily Wage Earning Crew Members Of The Industry

ALSO READ: Karan Johar's Dharma Suspends Production Due To Coronavirus Outbreak