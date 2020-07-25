Dil Bechara: B-Town Gets Emotional After Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film

Bollywood actors over the week have shown support for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara. After the film released last night (July 24) at 7.30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar, along with fans, many celebrities also opened up about their viewing experience on social media. While Bhumi Pednekar said she had a tough time watching, Armaan Malik reminded fans that the film is not easy to watch and people should take their own time to watch it.

Bhumi Pednekar who worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya, dedicated a post to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput after watching Dil Bechara. She took to her Instagram stories and shared how emotional she got after watching it. "Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can't stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seamlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful. What a last dance .What a treat for all your fans and loved ones A Forever @sushantsinghraiput," she wrote.

"@castinochhabra so well done @sanianasanohi96 welcome to the movies., Kizzy, Manny and their world is so lovely, such a sweet and moving film,full of love @foxstarhindi @disnevplushotstar dilbechara," she added.

Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Lights Up The Sky With His Beaming Performance

Kangana Ranaut Fights For Justice, Does Not Pause To Celebrate Sushant's Last Film Dil Bechara