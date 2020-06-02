Has Deepika Padukone Taken Over The Post-Production Of Ranveer Singh's '83? Here's The Truth!

Recently, a report in a leading tabloid stated that Deepika Padukone has taken over as producer for '83 and will oversee post production after Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment Group tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. However, a source close to the '83 team denied this development.

Putting all rumours to rest, the source shared, "In times of COVID-19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of '83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!"

'83 traces the journey of the Indian Cricket team winning the most coveted title in the world of cricket. Deepika essays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the sports film.

Speaking about sharing screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika earlier told a leading tabloid, "The personal equation doesn't spill over into the workspace. I can't think of anyone else who could do justice to the role of Kapil Dev, but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn't coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film."

She further added, "When you are in the business of movies, you are playing a character. Of course, all of this is yet to play out, but at the end of the day, you are essaying a role, and at that point, you are not thinking whether your co-actor is your husband, brother or someone you know closely. All you try to do is, be honest in that moment."

Helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

