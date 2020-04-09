Alia-Ranbir Shot Each Other's Scenes For Short Film Family, And Suggested To Go Pan-India

The short film Family, starring leading actors from the Indian Film Industry, was released in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during the Coronavirus outbreak. All the actors in the 4-minute long film stayed at home and shot their own videos which was then directed by Prasoon Pandey. During interaction with media, he revealed some BTS anecdotes and said it was Alia and Ranbir who suggested to go pan-India with the film.

Speaking to news agency PTI, director Prasoon Pandey revealed Alia and Ranbir shot each other's videos. Reports had already surfaced about the same, which the short film has somewhat confirmed. He also said that they came up with the idea that cast shouldn't be restricted to just B-town. "Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other...I talked to Ranbir and Alia, who gave me another idea: Why stop at only Mumbai film industry? Why not make it pan-India? So everyone started contributing to the idea, it became even bigger."

Talking about the other actors and their cameramen, Pandey added, "Amit ji's portions were shot by Abhishek. Nick Jonas shot Priyanka's segment, Rajinikanth ji's was shot by his daughter Soundarya. Everyone was so gracious. They didn't come into the frame, but they were simply helping. They were so selfless, People were not just becoming a part as actors, they were becoming part of a project." (sic)

The director said he created a sample and sent it to actors. When everyone was on board he sent them simple templates on April 2 and asked them if they could begin filming the next day, "and they didn't bat an eyelid. They started shooting on April 3. Their families were shooting them as they were inside the house. I had made the template so simple, that even a 10-year-old kid could shoot it. So their own families started shooting and that's when I thought this film can be called Family," he added.

Prasoon Pandey's short film, Family was a huge hit on social media, it was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Family was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Chiranjeevi, alongside, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Rajkumar and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Family: Karan Johar Is All Praise For Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, And Priyanka's Short Film

When Jaya Bachchan Invited Rekha For Dinner In Amitabh's Absence To Say: I Will Never Leave Amit