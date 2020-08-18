Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah's 'Half Educated Starlet' Remark, Drags Deepika & Sonam

In an interview with India Today, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut, while voicing his opinion on 'outsiders vs insiders' debate, which reignited on the internet after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. He said, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business, I think we should not concern ourselves with it."

Did Naseeruddin Shah Take A Dig At Kangana Ranaut For Debating Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death?

Even though Naseeruddin Shah refrained from taking Kangana's name, it was pretty obvious that he was talking about her. Seems like Kangana felt the same, and reacted to Shah's remark on Twitter.

Team Kangana tweeted, "Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor's daughter?"

Team Kangana also shared a clip of Kangana's conversation with Shah, and wrote, "Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain, I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me... 🙏"

Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me... 🙏 https://t.co/ZVXKVC4n66 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Netizens slammed Shah for his remark, and lent their support to Kangana.

A user wrote, "Insecure men seem to be scared of strong women. Naseerudin shah is proving that. What a shame what he said in his interviews. truly shameful. All respect lost. Bollywood is exposing themselves khulle aam."

Another user wrote, "Naseer Ji himself has criticized the industry and its practices so many times but since the face of this movement is Kangana, he has issues saying those same things again. Instead he is in denial."

What's your thought on Shah and Ranaut's war of words? Tell us in the comments section below.