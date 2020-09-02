Kangana Ranaut Requests Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Others To Give Blood Samples For Drug Test!

In her latest tweet, actress Kangana Ranaut requested B-town celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Ayan Mukerji to give their blood samples for drug test, because there have been rumours that they are cocaine addicts.

She tweeted, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia."

While Ranbir isn't active on any social media platform, Ranveer, Vicky and Ayan, who could have reacted to Kangana's tweet, chose to give a royal ignore to it.

As expected, Kangana's tweet received extreme reactions from her followers. While some lauded the Queen actress, other criticised her request for a drug test.

A user wrote, "Have you seen them taking drugs? Why are you not naming Superhero to check his blood sample? You saw him doing drugs.. Also blood samples do not reflect drugs seven days after consumption. So how can we catch a person if he has taken drugs a week before?"

A supporter of Kangana, lionised the actress and wrote, "My girl you are announcing War. I am sure you must be ready that you might lose much in this process, but raising voice against Drugs is very important, drugs lead to child/women trafficking, underworld, crime, everything is connected. I am proud of u & worried as well."

Kangana Ranaut Blasts Mumbai Police Chief For Liking A Derogatory Tweet On Her; Mumbai Police Reacts

"I request Kangana Ranaut to visit a psychiatrist, there are rumors that she is suffering from Paranoid personality disorder (PPD). People with PPD suffer from paranoia, an unrelenting mistrust and suspicion of others, even when there is no reason to be suspicious," wrote another user while slamming Kangana's tweet.

"Dear Kangana, you are raising the bar SO high that someday soon our Sushant Singh Rajput will be able to touch it. God Bless You. My India is with you. We will #win," lauded a netizen.

What's your take on Kangana's tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.