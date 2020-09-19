Kangana Ranaut Says Hindi Film Industry Is Not The Top Film Industry In India: We Need Many Reforms

Kangana Ranaut, in her latest tweets on Twitter, has claimed that Hindi Film Industry is not the top Film Industry in the country. She also went on to attempt to prove the claim by listing all the reforms needed in the film community. Kangana also requested that all "film industries in India be brought under one roof."

Kangana started the conversation about the need for reforms in the industry by applauding Yogi Adityanath's decision to start the biggest film city in Noida. She wrote, "People's perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad."

In another tweet, Kangana also claimed Hollywood releases take advantage of the situation in our country. "We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities Thumbs up."

Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

The Manikarnika actress reached out to PM Narendra Modi and called for action. She wrote, "Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let's first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world Folded hands."

The actress also said, "regional films don't get pan India release but dubbed Hollywood films get the mainstream release it's alarming."

Kangana listed the various kinds of terrorism that have taken over the industry. She included terms like Nepotism, Drug Mafia, Sexism, religious and regional, Foreign films, Piracy, Labourer's exploitation and Talent exploitation in the list.

We need to save the industry from various terrorists

1) Nepotism terrorism

2) Drug Mafia terrorism

3) Sexism terrorism

4) religious and regional terrorism

5) Foreign films terrorism

6) Piracy terrorism

7) Labourer’s exploitation terrorism

8) Talent exploitation terrorism — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

