Kangana’s Team Reacts To Claims That She's Settling Scores With Karan By Using Sushant's Death

Kangana Ranaut's team is leaving no stone unturned to hit back at the trolls, who are targeting the Queen actress for speaking up on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Recently, Kangana gave an explosive interview to Republic TV and trashed many biggies of Bollywood like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, etc.

Kangana Ranaut On Her Infamous KWK Episode: I Was Just Kind Of Teasing Karan Johar

So, when a social media activist took a sharp dig at Kangana saying, "Oh no she isnt Pagal at all.. She will make u all pagal.. She is a smart opportunist who is using a dead man's shoulder to settle her scores with @karanjohar, @MaheshNBhatt, @RajeevMasand n many more."

Kangana's team was quick to quash her claims and tweeted, "Dear Ria thnks for promoting Kangana from mad woman to oversmart opportunist, but why won't she settle her own scores? They all tried to kill her, for years she hs been telling everyone she is facing lot of bullying, she can only draw parallels between her life and Sushant's."

"She cannot know what was in Sushant's heart but she can talk about what they did to her, they say when a woman stands up for herself she stands up for the world. Just because she is alive she can't talk and fight her enemies?? Why? So they must kill her and others must talk about it ?? Right? Her life and career is still under big threat but she can't talk about it ?... why? Please explain..!" tweeted Kangana's team.

A few hours ago, actress Nagma also took a sharp jibe at Kangana saying that the entire career of Kangana is based on 'nepotism'. Nagma shared a meme featuring Kangana, Aditya Pancholi, Mahesh Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Rangoli Chandel. Have a look..

To this, Kangana's team wrote, "Pancholi wasn't her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots no he didn't introduce her to Anurag Basu. Mr Basu doesnt even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times."

"2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there. 3) Kangana's career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that's the reason she didn't want to do Krish she was forced to do it. 4) No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won't dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies."

Clearly Kangana's team is in no mood to let go of any allegation unanswered!

(Social media posts are unedited.)