Kangana Ranaut On Her Infamous KWK Episode: I Was Just Kind Of Teasing Karan Johar

Kangana On Her Infamous KWK Episode

"Honestly, I do feel like I started a premature talk on it. When I spoke to Karan about it, I was just kind of teasing him, pulling his leg. Had I known these people are so dangerous, had I known it would cause death, had I known it is not just something to joke about or tease about, it is just not something about snatching films. It is not only about films, it is also about vengeance, the sadism of the human psyche," said Kangana.

'They Tried To Put Criminal Cases On Me'

The Queen actress further added, "I had not done it or taken it so lightly because I think I took it lightly then I was attacked in a way that they went for me. They tried to put criminal cases on me, they tried to sabotage my brands, and my films and my whole brand came crashing before Manikarnika. I think that discouraged Sushant in a huge way who was supporting me and then this is what happened."

Kangana Wanted To Bring Awareness

"I think I should have known the graveness of it and even what happened has discouraged many and it just became movie, film gossip and nepotism. Nothing concrete came out of my first attempt to bring awareness," added Kangana.

'I Wish We Could Have Saved Sushant's Life'

"I tried to bring awareness and not fight it. But this time around what has happened has shaken me and to be honest, I cannot stop feeling bad about it especially because he has been complaining about bullying and you cannot not see it you know, so I think I would have been more prepared. I don't feel great about it but this just is how it happened and I wish we could have saved that life. Someone had written about it," shared Kangana.