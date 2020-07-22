Kangana Ranaut On Her Infamous KWK Episode: I Was Just Kind Of Teasing Karan Johar
Once again, actress Kangana Ranaut is all over the news. While some feel she's in the limelight for all the right reasons, others feel she's just gaining publicity by making outrageous statements against Bollywood celebrities. It's known to all that ever since Kangana Ranaut grilled Karan Johar on his own talk show Koffee with Karan and called him the 'flag-bearer of nepotism', many netizens came out in her support for addressing it so fearlessly on such a popular platform.
From the last one month, Kangana Ranaut has reopened the debate on nepotism, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Kangana not only blamed the so-called 'movie mafia' of Bollywood for Sushant's death, but also mentioned that the existence of nepotism is one of the reasons why outsiders take such a drastic step.
Now, in her recent conversation with Pinkvilla, while speaking at length about nepotism, Kangana Ranaut said that when she hit out at Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, she was just pulling his leg.
Kangana On Her Infamous KWK Episode
"Honestly, I do feel like I started a premature talk on it. When I spoke to Karan about it, I was just kind of teasing him, pulling his leg. Had I known these people are so dangerous, had I known it would cause death, had I known it is not just something to joke about or tease about, it is just not something about snatching films. It is not only about films, it is also about vengeance, the sadism of the human psyche," said Kangana.
'They Tried To Put Criminal Cases On Me'
The Queen actress further added, "I had not done it or taken it so lightly because I think I took it lightly then I was attacked in a way that they went for me. They tried to put criminal cases on me, they tried to sabotage my brands, and my films and my whole brand came crashing before Manikarnika. I think that discouraged Sushant in a huge way who was supporting me and then this is what happened."
Kangana Wanted To Bring Awareness
"I think I should have known the graveness of it and even what happened has discouraged many and it just became movie, film gossip and nepotism. Nothing concrete came out of my first attempt to bring awareness," added Kangana.
'I Wish We Could Have Saved Sushant's Life'
"I tried to bring awareness and not fight it. But this time around what has happened has shaken me and to be honest, I cannot stop feeling bad about it especially because he has been complaining about bullying and you cannot not see it you know, so I think I would have been more prepared. I don't feel great about it but this just is how it happened and I wish we could have saved that life. Someone had written about it," shared Kangana.