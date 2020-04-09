Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Damn Hot In Bikini As She Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Family Vacation!

    For Quick Alerts
      Like the majority of the country, who're observing the nationwide lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also keeping her Instagram game strong by sharing some of her stunning 'throwback' pictures. The latest Instagram post of Kareena gives a sneak peek into her family vacation and we can't stop staring at the trio- Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

      In the picture, Kareena can be seen chilling with her family by the beach and the picture perfectly captures Kareena's sweet family moment. In the picture, Kareena is looking smoking hot in a red bikini while posing for the camera. Saif can be seen leaning towards Kareena whereas; Taimur is busy playing with the straw of a tender coconut.

      Kareena captioned the picture saying, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack ❤."

      kareena-kapoor-shares-bikini-picture-as-she-gives-a-sneak-peek-into-family-vacation

      After coming across the picture, many netizens dropped heart emoticons on the post and urged Kareena to keep blessing them with such amazing pictures.

      On a related note, Kareena recently announced on Instagram that she along with her hubby and son, has extended her support towards PM-CARES, Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra), UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

      Kareena Kapoor And Anushka Sharma Pull Karan Johar's Leg As He Gets Body Shamed By His Kids!

      As far as Kareena's work is concerned, the actress was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and in Karan Johar's next directorial, Takht, which is a period drama. Takht will also cast Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 20:32 [IST]
