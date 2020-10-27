Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Picture With Shahid Kapoor On Instagram; Fans In Disbelief

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised her fans when she shared her picture with Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram page. Needless to mention that Shahid is Kareena's ex-boyfriend, and her fans wouldn't have expected such post from Bebo. Want to know why Kareena shared her picture with Shahid all of a sudden? We will tell you!

Yesterday, one of the most iconic films of Kareena, Jab We Met clocked thirteen years and owing to the same reason, she shared her behind-the-scene picture with her co-star Shahid and director Imtiaz Ali from the sets of the film.

Kareena captioned the post as, "'Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' ❤️❤️", and also went on to tag Shahid in her post. Netizens were quick to notice it.

A netizen wrote, "God you tagged him ❤️"

Another netizen wrote, "Wow did she actually post a pic with shahid!😿"

"Shahid kapoor ko bhi tag kiya h," commented another Instagram user.

While Kareena didn't show any inhibition to tag Shahid in her post, the latter hasn't reacted to her post yet. Neither Shahid left a comment, nor he has liked her post.

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Takes A Pay Cut Of Rs 8 Crore

On the other hand, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, etc., have liked Kareena's post.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is expected to hit the theatres next year.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

How Did Saif Ali Khan React When He Learnt About Kareena Kapoor Khan's Second Pregnancy?