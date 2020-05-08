Money Heist Director Picks Actors For Hindi Remake: Ayushmann As Professor, Shah Rukh As Berlin

Netflix's popular Spanish show Money Heist is one of the beloved series right now around the world. The show's creator and director Alex Rodrigo, had an interview with an Indian media house, in which he spoke about which Indian actors he would cast for the Indian remake of Money Heist or otherwise known as La Casa De Papel.

As the show became extremely popular among Netflix users during the lockdown, reports of Shah Rukh Khan being roped in for the Hindi remake surfaced. SRK soon refuted the rumours and said "Nothing's been offered to me but I am a television actor. To me, platforms don't matter." But Alex thinks Shah Rukh would be a part of the Hindi remake, if one was being made. He also picked several south actors to be cast for a few roles.

Talking about the desi version he said, Professor's character can be essayed by Tamil actor Vijay and/or Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann too had expressed wanting to play the role of the Professor after bingeing the series' season four. He had posted a video audition while playing the piano on Instagram.

He had captioned the post saying, "I want to be the professor. That's why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I'm dying to do something like this. I'm itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. ? #MoneyHeist"

Take a look:

Alex further revealed that Ajith Kumar could play Bogota, while SRK will be seen as Berlin, Ranveer Singh as Denver, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo and Suriya as Suarez. Unfortunately, the director didn't name any female actors to play the female character like Tokoi, Nairobi and more.

The Spanish crime drama Money Heist follows a mastermind, who calls himself Professor, and his team of eight thieves, who try to pull off his ambitious plan to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. The Netflix original is reportedly the most-watched non-English language series on the streaming platform.

