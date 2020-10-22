Mumbai Police Summons Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel For 'Promoting Enmity Between Communities'

According to reports, on Monday (October 19) Mumbai Police issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. The two have been asked to record their statements next week on October 26, 27 in connection with the case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.

Last week on Saturday, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwar Ali Sayyed. The complainant referred to Ranaut and her sister's tweets and other statements and said that she has been defaming Bollywood for the last two months by calling it a "hub of nepotism", "favouritism", etc, through her tweets and television interviews.

The complainant also alleged that Kangana has tweeted "very objectionable" comments, which not only hurt his religious sentiments but also the feelings of many artists, and that she was trying to divide artists on communal lines.

The Complaint Has Been Filed By Munawwar Ali Sayyed On court orders, the Bandra Police reportedly had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention). Kangana And Rangoli Have Been Summoned On October 26, 27 A police official said in a statement, "We have issued notices to Ranaut and her sister, asking them to appear before the police in connection with the FIR registered against them. They have been asked to remain present on Monday and Tuesday." A Karnataka Court Has Also Ordered An FIR Against Kangana According to reports, earlier, a Karnataka court had also directed the police to register an FIR against the actress for her alleged anti-farmer tweets. Kangana and Rangoli are yet to respond to either of the FIR's filed against them. Meanwhile, the actress has wrapped up the shooting of Jayalalitha biopic titled Thalaivi and has begun prepping for her upcoming films- Tejas and Dhaakad.

