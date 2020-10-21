Kangana Ranaut Gives A Sneak-Peek Into Her Brother Aksht's Haldi Ceremony; Watch Video
The Ranaut household in Manali is currently busy with the pre-wedding ceremonies of Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht and cousin Karan. Away from all the controversies, the actress is having a great time with her family members in her hometown.
Recently, the Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram page to share a video from her brother Akshat's haldi ceremony. Have a look at it.
After @rangoli_r_chandel wedding more than a decade ago there was no wedding in the family, all thanks to me, but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities. Two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today 🧡
Kangana Ranaut Applies Haldi On Groom-To-Be Aksht
In the video, the actress is seen beaming with joy while applying haldi on Aksht's face. She, along with at least a dozen women is seen applying turmeric on the face, hands and feet of the groom-to-be.
Kangana Ranaut's Look From Her Brother's Haldi Ceremony
The actress looked elegant in an embroidered salwar kameez and pretty jhumkas. Kangana revealed that she borrowed the vintage earrings from her mother. Sharing a bunch of pictures of her look for the pre-wedding ritual, Kangana tweeted, "Borrowed my mother's jhumkas, how do I look?"
Earlier, Kangana Had Shared A Glimpse Of Aksht's Badhai Ceremony
The actress had shared a video in which she is seen smearing haldi on her younger brother's face and captioned it as, "Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it's flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents ❤️."
Speaking about work, Kangana has resumed shooting for Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi and will be wrapping the film soon. Meanwhile, the actress has also started training for her other two films- Tejas and Dhaakad.
