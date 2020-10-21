Kangana Ranaut Gives A Sneak-Peek Into Her Brother Aksht's Haldi Ceremony; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut Applies Haldi On Groom-To-Be Aksht

Kangana captioned the video as, "After @rangoli_r_chandel wedding more than a decade ago there was no wedding in the family, all thanks to me, but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities. Two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today 🧡."

In the video, the actress is seen beaming with joy while applying haldi on Aksht's face. She, along with at least a dozen women is seen applying turmeric on the face, hands and feet of the groom-to-be.

Kangana Ranaut's Look From Her Brother's Haldi Ceremony

The actress looked elegant in an embroidered salwar kameez and pretty jhumkas. Kangana revealed that she borrowed the vintage earrings from her mother. Sharing a bunch of pictures of her look for the pre-wedding ritual, Kangana tweeted, "Borrowed my mother's jhumkas, how do I look?"

Earlier, Kangana Had Shared A Glimpse Of Aksht's Badhai Ceremony

The actress had shared a video in which she is seen smearing haldi on her younger brother's face and captioned it as, "Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it's flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents ❤️."