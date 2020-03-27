Neeraj Pandey Denies Fall Out With Akshay Kumar; Reveals Why He Shelved Crack With Him!

In 2016, Neeraj Pandey had announced a psychological thriller titled Crack with Akshay Kumar as the male lead. The film was supposed to be franchise on social forces. However, Crack got shelved due to unknown reasons. There were even rumours about a fall out between Neeraj and the Housefull 3 actor.

Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Neeraj denied rumours that the film was delayed because of a fall out between him and Akshay. When asked about teaming up with the superstar in the future, the director said, "There has been no fall-out with Akshay, so, why the question of a reunion? I am moving on with Chanakya (led by Ajay Devgn) and he is doing other films. It's a great responsibility for both of us and we have to wait for the right project."

When asked about the latest development on Crack, Neeraj revealed, "It's on the back burner with no immediate plans of revival. I was not happy with the script, but if I manage to crack something good in the future, I might (revive it)."

Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey teamed up on films like Baby and Special 26 in the past. Last year, there were speculations that the actor-director duo will be reuniting for a film based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. But, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

However, a report in a leading daily had quoted a source as saying, "Neeraj will first make Chanakya with Ajay Devgn, which was announced a few months ago. Akshay also has to complete prior commitments. The team wants to lock the script before making an official announcement."

Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey recently directed the web series Special Ops along with Shivam Nair. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's next release is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

