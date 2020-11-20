Prabhas-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Jacqueline Fernandez And Some More Exciting Onscreen Pairs!

Owing to the pandemic and the lockdown that took us all for a long pause in our daily lives, things getting eased a bit have helped us to slowly get back to our routine. In the film industry too, things are slowly and steadily getting back with the new normal.

Working on upcoming projects, film stars, directors and producers are back in action and working strenuously to bring to you some refreshing cinema to watch. Speaking about refreshing cinema, these upcoming fresh pairings are something to look forward to:

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

Their recently released Laxxmi, sees them opposite each other. The two have shared very little screen space earlier in Good Newz. To witness this pair on-screen gave us that extra bit of happiness.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Pan-India Star meets the hottest actress of B-town, there's nothing else that we want. Both heartthrobs and both such talented actors that the screen will surely be on fire when we see them together. Audiences have been raving since the day the announcement was made.

Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez

A never imagined before pair, super energetic Ranveer and a calm, poised Jacqueline is going to be so refreshing to watch. The two will be seen together in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and with that infectious energy and passion for cinema, both Jacqueline and Ranveer are going to steal the show.

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan

The maestro and the young diva will be sharing the screen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. With his calibre and her passion, the film is going to be high on talent. This pairing has gotten big ups from audiences as they look forward to the magic created.

In much anticipation and wait, the audiences now can only guess what's in store for them. These pairs are just the right pieces of the puzzle that have been joined together to create a big picture. Cinema is fuelled by talent and passion, and so are these actors.

Just like you, we cannot keep calm to witness some top-class craft. Hang on!