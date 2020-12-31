Rashmika Mandanna Charges This Whopping Amount For Amitabh Bachchan-Vikas Bahl's Film?

Rashmika Mandanna's Remuneration For Deadly

A source told Pinkvilla,"Ekta (Kapoor) wanted a prominent face to star in the film. Vikas offered it to Rashmika who liked the script. But she charges a whopping amount down South. Despite being a newcomer in Bollywood, she is being paid to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore for this film alone. The makers are happy with their decision and have locked her for the film."

Deadly Will Go On Floors After Rashmika Wraps Mission Majnu

"Rashmika has a good enough role in Mission Majnu but in Deadly, her role is meatier. She starts shooting for the Sidharth Malhotra starrer from Feb 2021 and wraps it up by April 2021. The plan is to kickstart filming Deadly immediately after. She will finish both her Bollywood films and juggle between this and her South films," the source told the entertainment portal.

Amitabh Bachchan-Vikas Bahl's Film Is A Father-Daughter Story

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Deadly is a father-daughter story which will revolve around the protagonist's journey of self-discovery with undertones of humour. The film also stars Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment, this Amitabh-Rashmika starrer will shot in a start-to-finish schedule.