Rashmika Mandanna Charges This Whopping Amount For Amitabh Bachchan-Vikas Bahl's Film?
South sensation Rashmika Mandanna is all set to step into Bollywood next year with Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. The Dear Comrade actress confirmed this news on her social media page a few days ago. Even before Rashmika's Bollywood debut film goes on floor, we hear that she has already signed her second Hindi film.
According to reports, the talented star will be starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film with Vikas Bahl which has been tentatively titled Deadly. The film was earlier offered to Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon. Buzz is that Rashmika will be paid handsomely for this Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Scroll down to read details.
Rashmika Mandanna's Remuneration For Deadly
A source told Pinkvilla,"Ekta (Kapoor) wanted a prominent face to star in the film. Vikas offered it to Rashmika who liked the script. But she charges a whopping amount down South. Despite being a newcomer in Bollywood, she is being paid to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore for this film alone. The makers are happy with their decision and have locked her for the film."
Deadly Will Go On Floors After Rashmika Wraps Mission Majnu
"Rashmika has a good enough role in Mission Majnu but in Deadly, her role is meatier. She starts shooting for the Sidharth Malhotra starrer from Feb 2021 and wraps it up by April 2021. The plan is to kickstart filming Deadly immediately after. She will finish both her Bollywood films and juggle between this and her South films," the source told the entertainment portal.
Amitabh Bachchan-Vikas Bahl's Film Is A Father-Daughter Story
A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Deadly is a father-daughter story which will revolve around the protagonist's journey of self-discovery with undertones of humour. The film also stars Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Reliance Entertainment, this Amitabh-Rashmika starrer will shot in a start-to-finish schedule.
Stay tuned for more updates on this film.
ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Sidharth Malhotra In Mission Majnu
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya To End 2020 On Musical Note