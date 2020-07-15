Salman Khan’s Picture With Mud Smeared All Over His Body Gets Trolled; Netizens Mock The Superstar

It looks like netizens' anger for Salman Khan after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise hasn't cooled down yet! Otherwise how would you justify netizens' mean comments on Salman Khan's latest picture, wherein he can be seen enjoying farming? For the unversed, yesterday, Salman shared a picture of himself, wherein he can be seen sitting in a field, all covered up in mud. The actor dedicated the post to all the farmers of India and captioned it as, "Respect to all the farmers."

While we see all good intentions of Salman as he gives a shout-out to all the farmers of our nation, netizens call his picture a mere gimmick!

An Instagram user mocked Salman's post and wrote, "See carefully, his hand is not muddy but his arms are. This means someone else has applied mud on him."

Another user wrote, "Kaunsa farmer khet pe baith ke aise photo shoot karta hai?" (Which farmer sits in a field and poses like this for a photoshoot?)

One more user took a dig at Salman's pic and wrote, "Maine bahut farmer dekhe hain aaj tak, kisi ke muh pe keechad nahi laga hota. (I have seen many farmers. None of them have mud on their face.)

When Wajid Khan Complained To Salman Khan About Being Irritated With His Brother Sajid Khan!

Some netizens also defended Salman and said that no matter what the superstars does, he will always attract eyeballs of the trollers.

Salman is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor has been utilising the lockdown period to indulge himself more in farming activities.

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.