Salman Khan Shot Non Stop For 48 Hours For London Dreams After His Dogs' Funeral

Salman Khan Shot For London Dreams Concert Scenes Hours After His Dogs' Funeral

Vipul Shah was quoted as saying, "One of the most unforgettable incidents that I remember shooting for London Dreams is that Salman (Khan) had unfortunately lost two of his dearest dogs - MySon and MyJaan. As per the schedule, we had two days of shooting sequences of musical concerts, one month apart from each other and both the time, Salman lost his dogs."

Salman Khan Didn't Sleep For 48 Hours

Talking about Salman's dedication towards his work, Shah further continued, "In spite of losing the dogs, who were so dear to him, he continued to shoot and after pack up at 6 or 7 in the morning, he went from Karjat to Mumbai, picked up his dog, completed the funeral procedure at his farmhouse and reported back to the shoot at 4 pm in the evening and again continued shooting."

Vipul Shah Says Shooting For London Dreams Felt Like A Picnic

Vipul Shah walked down the memory lane and shared some memories from the film's shoot. "To my surprise, the shoot was like a picnic. I don't think I have laughed so much on any set as I have laughed on the sets of London Dreams because Salman used to crack jokes all the time, and at the same time Ajay had this tremendous knack of pulling pranks out of nowhere," he was quoted as saying.

He added, "The experience of working with these two superstars will always be special because they made me feel at home from day one, gave me my complete freedom, and worked with me on my vision on how I wanted to shoot the film and create it."

Aditya Roy Kapur Also Recalled His Experience Of Working On This Film In A Recent Interview

Besides Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, London Dreams also starred Asin, Aditya Roy Kapur and Rannvijay Singh. Recently, when Aditya appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha, he too got nostalgic about London Dreams which was his debut film in Bollywood.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, the actor said," It was the time of my life that first film. It was like, we had such a blast. I was like listen, if this is what making movies is, sign me up, you know. Just the atmosphere on the set. I think, Salman Bhai and Ajay Sir, they just made us feel really comfortable and took us out and we all really had a good time together as a team. Rann (Rannvijay Singha) and me, also got along really well and were joined at the hip for the whole time. And, I just enjoyed the whole process. That was like one of my best filming experiences, ever."