Salman Khan To Resume Shooting For Radhe In Karjat In October; Read Details

The Team Has Taken COVID-19 Tests As Precautionary Measures

The Karjat shooting schedule will be wrapped up with minimal crew. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "The first round of COVID-19 tests has been taken by the entire crew and no one has tested positive. A second test will be taken by those in close proximity on the set, including the actors and the core team. The crew has also been briefed about the protocols to be followed on the set through a special video to avoid last-minute confusion."

The source also revealed that a dedicated team of doctors, including a personal team of Salman, will be present to maintain hygiene and discipline on the sets.

The Crew Will Be Provided With Proper Accommodation In Karjat

The production team has booked a hotel close to ND Studios, where the entire crew working on the film will be accommodated. They won't be allowed to meet any outsiders during the duration of the shoot.

A Doctor And An Ambulance Will Be Present On The Sets During The Shooting Schedule

Producer Sohail Khan told the leading daily that they are creating an air bubble and all modes of transportation will be sanitized regularly. He was quoted as saying, "A health and safety officer, along with a doctor and ambulance will be stationed on the set. Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided."