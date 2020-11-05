Shahid Kapoor's Wife Loves Food Too Much To Keep Karwa Chauth Fast; 'Will Try Again Next Year'

Mira Rajput Reveals Why She Ditched Karwa Chauth Fast

Shahid Kapoor's wife revealed that she loves food as much as she loves the actor. She also promised that she will try to keep Karwa Chauth fast next year and prayed for Shahid's good health and happiness. Mira wrote on her Instagram story, "Baby I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always much."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor Is Missing His Wife

Recently, the Kabir Singh actor shared a blurry picture of himself and Mira and wrote, "#imissyou ❤️" To this, Mira replied, "Aren't you glad I didn't put up the #imissyoutoo post 😜❤️."

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Are One Of The Cutest Couples In Tinsel Town

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 7 in 2015. The couple are parents to a four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Earlier, while speaking to Times of India, Mira had opened up about her family life and said, "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don't consider our household to be a film family. It's just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life."