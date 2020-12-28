Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of B-town. Be it their cute Instagram banter or their PDA on social media, fans just love everything about them. The duo, who got married in 2015, is currently proud parents of two kids- Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Of late, there have been rumours that Shahid and Mira are expecting their third child.

So, recently, when Mira had an 'AMA (Ask me anything)' session on Instagram, a netizen quizzed her about rumoured pregnancy, and asked her if she's expecting her third child. While rubbishing the pregnancy rumours, Mira humbly replied saying, "No" with laughing emoticon.

During the same 'AMA' session, when Mira was asked whom she finds the most annoying among Shahid, Misha and Zain, she replied saying, "LOL". Mira also denied the rumours of making a foray into Bollywood, leaving some of her fans a bit disappointed.

Not so long ago, Mira had spoken about spending more family time with Shahid Kapoor along with her kids during lockdown, and revealed that she enjoyed cooking with fresh vegetables, which she grew in her farm.

She had said, "Shahid is a stickler for basic ghar ka khaana. Whenever we go out, it is because I am tired of home-cooked food. At the farmhouse, I can see that Shahid has taken an interest in cooking. The other day, I was craving to eat something spicy, so he cooked pasta for me. This is the first time I ate pasta with matar in it (laughs). Who adds green peas in pasta? I must admit that I am better at cooking, so he should do what he is good at- acting."

