Shibani Dandekar Reacts To Rumours Of Being 'Mystery Girl' Outside Sushant Singh Rajput's Apartment

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has become a talking point on social media. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped in to probe the Bollywood actor's death case, various conspiracy theories continue to do the rounds on the internet.

Recently, Twitter went abuzz with speculations about a 'mystery woman' being spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment on the day when he was found dead. A few netizens claimed that the lady-in-question was model-turned-actress Shibani Dandekar.

Reacting to these speculations, Shibani has lashed out at a Twitter user for wrongly accusing her and spreading fake news. The actress tweeted, "This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn't give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate."

Shibani had earlier expressed her shock and grief over Sushant's untimely demise and posted, "This can't be true .. absolutely gutted! Hard to understand what is happening right now ..This is so heartbreaking#sushantsinghrajput."

Meanwhile, designer Simone Khambatta also lashed out at a netizen for spreading fake news about her.

Her post read, "Dear Anurag Bisht, Your lack of facts and your FAKE NEWS videos may get you a million views and shares. I'm sure that boosts your Ego and helps your channel grow. But this same FAKE NEWS of yours has led to the following - 1. 1000's of Nasty, filthy and extremely unlawful messages have been sent to me on DM. 2. 100's of people came to message disgusting and again unlawful comments on pictures on my page that feature my very small children. 3. Rape, murder, death threats are just a small part of the filth you have dragged me into. 4. It has caused my family deep mental torture and harassment. 5. It has caused me tremendous anxiety watching my family go through this."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

