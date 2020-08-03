    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Reveals That Her Birthday Wish For This Year Is ‘Go Corona Go’

      By
      |

      Taapsee Pannu turned a year older on August 1, and the gutsy actress was showered with a ton of wishes on her social media. Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to reveal her top birthday wish this year, and it is for the well-being of humanity. Revealing that her wish was 'go corona go', Taapsee shared pictures of her cutting her birthday cake.

      Taapsee Reveals Her Birthday Wish This Year: ‘Go Corona Go’

      Taapsee captioned her Instagram post, "Process of cutting your birthday cake.Pic 1: think of a wish Pic 2: think harder moron you can't ask for 100 things choose one Pic 3: ok just choose "go corona go" and get done with it. Pic 4: ok let's cut. No wait, first have to blow the candle and anyway that's not the right side of the knife. Pic 5: blow the candle, which you have strategically chosen so it doesn't reveal your age. Pic 6: don't slaughter it, cut it. And happy birthday to yours Truly! Who promises to stay as true as possible for her sanity and your love for ever n ever."

      View this post on Instagram

      Process of cutting your birthday cake. Pic 1: think of a wish Pic 2: think harder moron you can’t ask for 100 things choose one Pic 3: ok just choose “go corona go” and get done with it. Pic 4: ok let’s cut. No wait, first have to blow the candle and anyway that’s not the right side of the knife. Pic 5: blow the candle , which you have strategically chosen so it doesn’t reveal your age. Pic 6: don’t slaughter it, cut it . And happy birthday to yours Truly! Who promises to stay as true as possible for her sanity and your love for ever n ever ❤️❤️

      A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Aug 2, 2020 at 4:22am PDT

      During the pandemic, the Thappad actress has been treating fans to a series of throwback quarantine posts, sharing behind the scenes stories and anecdotes from her films.

      Talking about work, Taapsee has a number of films lined up. She will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Tadka, Rashmi Rocket and Womaniya.

      ALSO READ: Is Taapsee Pannu Backed By The 'Movie Mafia'? Find Out

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Calls Saand Ki Aankh Her Career's Biggest Experiment; 'Too Many Firsts In This One'

      Read more about: taapsee pannu birthday
      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X