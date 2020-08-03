Taapsee Pannu Reveals That Her Birthday Wish For This Year Is ‘Go Corona Go’

Taapsee Pannu turned a year older on August 1, and the gutsy actress was showered with a ton of wishes on her social media. Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to reveal her top birthday wish this year, and it is for the well-being of humanity. Revealing that her wish was 'go corona go', Taapsee shared pictures of her cutting her birthday cake.

Taapsee captioned her Instagram post, "Process of cutting your birthday cake.Pic 1: think of a wish Pic 2: think harder moron you can't ask for 100 things choose one Pic 3: ok just choose "go corona go" and get done with it. Pic 4: ok let's cut. No wait, first have to blow the candle and anyway that's not the right side of the knife. Pic 5: blow the candle, which you have strategically chosen so it doesn't reveal your age. Pic 6: don't slaughter it, cut it. And happy birthday to yours Truly! Who promises to stay as true as possible for her sanity and your love for ever n ever."

During the pandemic, the Thappad actress has been treating fans to a series of throwback quarantine posts, sharing behind the scenes stories and anecdotes from her films.

Talking about work, Taapsee has a number of films lined up. She will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Tadka, Rashmi Rocket and Womaniya.

