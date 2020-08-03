Team Kangana Calls Hrithik 'Silly Ex Who Will Never Get Over Kangana'; Shares Advice For Newcomers

Team Kangana Ranaut's Tweet

The sly dig continued in another tweet and the team added, "Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them."

The Team Account Also Shared Advice For Newcomers

The team also shared screengrabs of other B-towns celebrities wishing Pannu, including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and others. She commented in the post, "Meanwhile a career advice to all newcomers it may take you many years or even lifetimes to find the appreciation and acceptance of Gangs of Bollywood, highest grossers, national awards, Padmashree may not make you eligible for their circle but if you come like hyenas to attack a lone woman fighting against the system, the system will make you their own in one day."

Kangana Ranaut Is Currently In Manali

Meanwhile, several reports suggested that gunshots were heard near Kangana Ranaut's house in Manali. The actress was at home when the incident took place on Friday night. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI, a police team was rushed to her house and searched the entire area. The CCTV camera footage was also checked, but no anti-social activity was noticed, he further clarified.