Team Kangana Calls Hrithik 'Silly Ex Who Will Never Get Over Kangana'; Shares Advice For Newcomers
Several Bollywood celebrities shared birthday wishes for actress Taapsee Pannu as she turned 33 on Saturday, August 1. Among many, Hrithik Roshan also shared a sweet birthday wish for the actress, calling himself a fan of her. More than Hrithik's tweet, the reaction of Team Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has caught the attention of the fans.
Hrithik on Twitter had wished the Badla star and written, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug." Talking about the post, Team Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Ha ha silly ex will never get over Kangana, as far as Ms Punnu is concerned in 10 years of her career she never got such love from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan etc but now she is collecting her crumbs..."
Team Kangana Ranaut's Tweet
The sly dig continued in another tweet and the team added, "Kangana says chatukarita and defending bollywood mafia has many perks, fake love appreciation,awards, films and rewards are just some of them."
The Team Account Also Shared Advice For Newcomers
The team also shared screengrabs of other B-towns celebrities wishing Pannu, including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and others. She commented in the post, "Meanwhile a career advice to all newcomers it may take you many years or even lifetimes to find the appreciation and acceptance of Gangs of Bollywood, highest grossers, national awards, Padmashree may not make you eligible for their circle but if you come like hyenas to attack a lone woman fighting against the system, the system will make you their own in one day."
Kangana Ranaut Is Currently In Manali
Meanwhile, several reports suggested that gunshots were heard near Kangana Ranaut's house in Manali. The actress was at home when the incident took place on Friday night. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI, a police team was rushed to her house and searched the entire area. The CCTV camera footage was also checked, but no anti-social activity was noticed, he further clarified.
