Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan On Govinda: There's No Comparison; He Is The GOAT

Ever since the trailer of David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles released on YouTube, netizens can't stop comparing the lead cast with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who featured in the original film. In fact, many netizens claimed that Varun and Sara tried too hard to match Govinda and Karisma, however, both the actors have denied doing so.

Recently, Sara made it very clear that she has not tried to ape Karisma, and also finds it impossible to do so. Now, Varun has reacted to stepping into Govinda's shoes.

It all happened when actor Vikas Kalantri tweeted on Varun's song 'Teri Bhabhi' from Coolie No. 1 and wrote, "This is so much fun #TeriBhabhi I can say this for sure that only after the great Govinda has anyone given so many amazing expressions in a song @Varun_dvn you are a treat to watch. Really enjoyed the song more so because of your effortless moves & super expressions."

Varun reacted to Vikas' tweet and replied, "There's no comparison he's the GOAT." For the unversed, GOAT stands for 'Greatest Of All Time'.

🙏 there’s no comparison he’s the GOAT https://t.co/t5vAMik9S7 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 3, 2020

Not so long ago, even David Dhawan had reacted to comparisons being made between Govinda and Varun and said, "Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors."

Well, Coolie No. 1 is all set to release on December 25, 2020 and we have to wait a bit to watch Varun and Sara's performance.

