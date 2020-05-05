    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Vidya Balan Says She Is Not Bored During The Lockdown; ‘I’ve Realized I Can Be Self-Reliant’

      All of us, including Bollywood celebrities, are trying to adjust to the new realities in this time of Coronavirus crisis and worldwide lockdown. Vidya Balan reveals that the one thing she has realized during lockdown is that she can be self-reliant. The actress recently shared that has been spending every day looking forward to do something new.

      Vidya opened up about how she has been dealing with the lockdown. IANS quoted her as saying, "During these trying times, I have realised that I can be self-reliant. Though we depend on a lot of things generally, I have understood that there's nothing I can't live without. While I know this is an extremely challenging phase, I feel blessed and grateful for everything I have. This is the time to count our blessings."

      She continued, "I look forward to doing something new every day. I watch a lot of news to keep myself aware and informed. In these testing times, there is a lot of positive news as well that gives us all a ray of hope. I am exploring my love for cooking and doing other household chores, it keeps me occupied and I am far away from boredom."

      Like many other celebs, Vidya too has contributed to Coronavirus aid. Talking about this, she said, "Each one of us can do our bit for society to help overcome the pandemic. I have contributed to CINTAA who are raising funds for out of work actors and other technicians. I am also associated with the non-profit organisation, Roti Bank, who are providing food to homeless, migrant and daily wage workers. We are also raising funds to provide PPEs for medical staff and have raised 5500 kits in just two days. Currently these are the causes I am most passionate about."

      With regard to work, Vidya will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biopic on a math wizard. She will be starring alongside Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta. Directed by Anu Menon, the film was scheduled for release on May 8, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 18:28 [IST]
