Aanand L Rai Was 'Disturbed For A While' When Zero Failed At Box Office; Says 'We Didn't Get Landing Right'

Aanand L Rai's last outing Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had created a lot of buzz when it was announced. Unfortunately upon its release in 2018, the romantic drama failed to meet the expectations. It was panned by the critics and the audience and was declared a box office flop.

In his new interview with Hindu, Aanand L Rai reflected upon the film's failure and revealed what wrong with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Speaking about Zero, the director said that while it's heart was in the right place, it stopped beating after some time. He added that they knew the take off for the movie but didn't get its landing right.

Aanand L Rai Breaks His Silence On Criticism Over Atrangi Re's Casting; 'We Have A Habit Of Judging People'

Rai was quoted as saying, "In Zero, the heart was in the right place, but after some time, the heart stopped beating. That's something I realised after the film. We knew the take off for the film, but we didn't get the landing right. In the past, I have taken off without knowing the landing, but those films landed well. Here, it skid.

On being asked if it was the casting or the writing which went wrong, the filmmaker said, "I can't separate the two. It is not I who make a film; it is we who put it together. We all were very passionate about the idea, and we don't have a more passionate actor than Khan sahib (Shah Rukh). It was a large-hearted film, but sometimes the size of the heart also becomes a problem."

Salman Khan Gave Up Atrangi Re Title For Aanand L Rai On This Condition; Filmmaker Expresses Gratitude

Rai said that while the failure of Zero didn't make him lose his confidence, he was disturbed for a while as he felt that the film shouldn't have gone wrong with such good intentions and talent.

However, God has been kind. My biggest hit never made me overconfident. Zero not working at the box office has not made me lose my confidence either. I was not hurt... just disturbed for a while, because with such good intentions and talent, the output should not have gone wrong.

Meanwhile, Aanand L Rai is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Atrangi Re which stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles. The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.