Ajay Devgn Joins Hands With BMC And A Hospital To Set Up 20-Bed COVID-19 Facility In Mumbai

Superstar and filmmaker Ajay Devgn is a man of few words. True to his demeanour, he has been working quietly with the BMC to provide emergency medical facilities for Mumbaikars affected by COVID-19.

One hears that even as the BMC commissioners, corporators and others work tirelessly on ground zero, literally round the clock to monitor the emergency services, Devgn himself has been working in close tandem by doing his bit.

It was reported that last year. he donated ventilators to Dharavi, one of the areas that was badly hit at that point, helping the situation to a great extent. This time around, Devgn and a few of his esteemed colleagues from the film fraternity have gone ahead and helped the BMC to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Donate 100 Oxygen Concentrators Amid The Second Wave Of COVID-19

Local newspapers reported that BMC has converted Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall at Shivaji Park to a 20-bed COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors. The funds for this have been contributed by Devgn through his social service wing NY Foundations.

Sources say that besides Ajay Devgn himself, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giants, Sameer Nair(Applause), Deepak Dhar & Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and Action-Director R P Yadav have reportedly made a contribution of over Rs.1 crore to the "Smiley Account" which is the business development cell of the BMC.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Contribute To Maharashtra CM Relief Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis

"It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC,'' local Shiv Sena corporator Vishaka Raut said in a statement.

"It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital,'' said COO, Joy Chakraborty confirming that they would provide food, linen, medicine and man power to this emergency unit.