Ajay Devgn Says He Is Not A Birthday Person; 'I Am Shy, I Don't Even Cut A Cake'

One of Bollywood's biggest superstars Ajay Devgn turns 52 today (April 2, 2021). While birthday wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all nooks and corners on social media, the Singham actor in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, shared that he isn't a birthday person at all.

"I'm not a birthday person at all. I'm shy, or you can call me-private. I don't even cut a cake! Of course, cakes are cut in office, at the shoot and in my home. But I usually get my children or my nephews to do it," Ajay told Hindustan Times.

Talking about how his family will be making his birthday special this year amid the pandemic, Ajay shared, "I'm going to be 52 this year. And, it's hard to say-I get excited about a birthday. However, it's a truly special day because the family has a small celebration. With the COVID-19 pandemic things are even more restricted. I know my mother and my wife will make it special by inviting my sisters, their families and cousins over. It's a template we follow on the birthdays of all family members. The fan clubs do their own form of celebration. I must say, it is a day to say thank you to everyone, especially fans and well-wishers because good-wishes are something you can't get enough of."

The superstar also shared his birthday wish for this year and told the tabloid, "My wish is for everyone across the globe. I hope this pandemic ends soon and life eases back to normal. It would be a Utopian state but then -what 's the harm in hoping for the best."

With regards to work, Ajay Devgn has some interesting projects in store for his fans. This includes Amit Sharma's sports drama Maidaan, Abhishek Dudhiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India, his directorial MayDay, Neera Pandey's Chanakya and special cameos in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

