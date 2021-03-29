Ajay Devgn Issues Statement; Calls Reports Of A Brawl Involving Him Outside A Delhi Pub ‘Baseless’

Earlier this week, a video of a brawl outside Delhi's Aerocity Mall went viral. Soon enough, reports claimed that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was beaten up during the brawl. However, the actor's team has issued a statement saying that he hasn't travelled to Delhi since early 2020.

Calling the rumours baseless and untrue, the statement by Ajay Devgn's spokesperson said, "Post the promotion of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue.

"We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn't set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request the media to please cross-check before putting out anything. Spokesperson to Mr Ajay Devgn."

Well, the clip of the brawl was being circulated on social media. According to police reports, two men were arrested following a quarrel that broke out between two groups in Aerocity when one of their vehicles 'slightly touched' another.

A senior police officer said that the two parties involved did not file a complaint against each other. "But we registered a case under sections of affray and other relevant sections for violation of coronavirus protocols," the officer said on March 27, 2021.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt. Devgn will also be seen in the sports drama Maidaan, Mayday and a cameo in the awaited release, Sooryavanshi.

