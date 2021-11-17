Akshay Kumar Shares Emotional Video As He Misses His Late Mother

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account sharing an emotional post. The actor revealed that he has been missing his mom, Aruna Bhatia who passed away two months ago. In the clip, with some soft music in the background, he can be seen standing by a windy area, looking over the horizon with an emotional gaze.

Akshay who is currently shooting for Ram Setu, can be seen in casual clothes with glasses on in the film's avatar with long curly hair. He captioned the post as "यूँही...आज माँ बहुत याद आ रही है..." with a broken heart emoji. (Just, missing my mom a lot today).

Notably, Akshay's mother passed away in Mumbai after being admitted to Hiranandani Hospital. The actor has rushed to Mumbai on September 6 after finding out about the hospitalisation. Aruna Bhatia, passed away on September 8, a day before his birthday.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Boasts About Akshay Kumar And Jacqueline Fernandez; Feels No Pressure On Ram Setu Sets

The actor revealed the sad news on Twitter with a tribute to his mother. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Soon after he returned to work and has continuously been filming for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon and Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Manushi Chhillar On Being Launched In Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj: I Couldn't Have Asked For A Bigger Debut

He recently released the teaser for the much-awaited period drama Prithviraj, based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also stars Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt. Prithviraj will hit the screens on January 21, 2022.