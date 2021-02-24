Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi New Poster Out; Film To Release In Theatres On July 30, 2021

    For Quick Alerts
      Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns 58 today (February 24, 2021). As a birthday treat for his fans, the director unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen.

      The makers will also be releasing the teaser of the film later today. But before that, they dropped a glimpse of Alia's powerful look along with the release date of this much-anticipated flick. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be arriving in theatres on July 30, 2021.

      Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram page to share the poster and wrote, "in cinemas 30th July, 2021 ♥️." In the poster, the actress dressed in a white ethnic wear, is seen sitting comfortably on a chair, ready to reign as the infamous mafia queen.

      Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has Alia essaying the role of Gangubai Kothewali, a controversial lady who earned herself the moniker of 'Madam of Kamathipura' in the '60s. The film is inspired by a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada.

