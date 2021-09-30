Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Arrive In Cinema Halls On January 6, 2022

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role has been the talk of the town ever since it went on floors. Meanwhile, it has been raining release date announcements ever since the Maharashtra Government allowed re-opening of theatres from October 22. Now, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi too, have dropped a good news for fans.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer will be releasing in theatrical screens on January 6, 2022. Bhansali Productions shared the release date of the film on their official Twitter handle with a tweet that read, "The wait to witness her power, strength & resilience ends. Bringing to you a stem-winding story of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 6th January 2022, in cinemas near you."

Gangubai Kathiawadi was initially scheduled to release on September 11, 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the makers' plan. Next, they shifted its release to sometime in 2021 but destiny had other plans. Now, the movie is finally arriving in theatres in January next year.

The crime drama adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai' marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The period drama has the Gully Boy star essaying the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Speaking about her experience of working with Bhansali, Alia had penned a heartfelt note post wrapping up the film's shoot. It read, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."

She had further added, "When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I've lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed♥️ P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"

Besides Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.