Alia Bhatt’s Sneak-Peek Of Her Late-Night Skincare Session Will Make You Want To Indulge In Self Pamper

Alia Bhatt is one of those celebs who never fail to share some fun daily routines of her life with her beloved fans. The actor recently indulged in some late-night skincare session and made sure to share the same with her fans. Alia shared two posts taking to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her skincare session.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt shared a picture wherein the actor can be seen sporting a goofy expression with her eyebrows. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor can be seen donning a white nightsuit which she has paired with a cute headband. She captioned the post stating, "Do you know what time it is."

Alia Bhatt was quick to share another post wherein she can be seen opening a box full of skincare products. The Dear Zindagi actor captioned the same writing, "Its skincare time." Take a look at the two posts shared by the actor.

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt's sneak-peek of her late-night skincare routine might have made one want to indulge in some self-pampering right away. The actor is blessed with flawless skin and often sports a non-makeup look, much to the amazement of her fans. Now, one knows what is the secret of her lovely skin.

Meanwhile, the actor had celebrated her 28th birthday on March 15, in a fun-filled bash at her close friend and director Karan Johar's place. The bash was attended by many biggies of the industry namely Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and many more. However, the actor had her beau Ranbir Kapoor giving the party a miss since the actor is recovering from COVID-19.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film, Brahmastra wherein she will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from that, the actor's recently unveiled look from the film, RRR wherein she is going to essay the role of Sita, created a frenzy amongst her fans.